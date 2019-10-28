WASH Cluster Incident Report No. № 225, 25/10/2019

Location: Yasynuvata rajon (Donetsk NGCA)

Prepared by: Stas Dymkovskyy WASH Officer

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed WASH Cluster, that there was another shelling close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (PS of SDWW), which started at 17.00 and finished at 17.20 on October 25th 2019.

Such incident put water suppling to 1.1. million people under a huge risk. The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GC, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NonGovernment Controlled Areas (NGCA_. Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403);

Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform partners about any additional information or needs.