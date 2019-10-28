28 Oct 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. № 225, 25/10/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 25 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (405.32 KB)

Location: Yasynuvata rajon (Donetsk NGCA)
Prepared by: Stas Dymkovskyy WASH Officer

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed WASH Cluster, that there was another shelling close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (PS of SDWW), which started at 17.00 and finished at 17.20 on October 25th 2019.

Such incident put water suppling to 1.1. million people under a huge risk. The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GC, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NonGovernment Controlled Areas (NGCA_. Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403);
Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).
The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform partners about any additional information or needs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.