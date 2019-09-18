WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 219 - 17/09/2019

Yesterday, on Monday 16th September 2019, very worrying information was received from Voda Donbasa (VD), that shelling close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (PS of SDWW), which started at 15.00, had ignited dry vegetation. Fire rapidly entered the area of the Pumping Station and two workers started fire extinguishing by themselves, in spite of ongoing shelling. The State Emergency services (SES) had been alerted but were unable to reach the area due to ongoing shelling and due to the widespread mine presence in the area, some of which were reportedly detonating due to the flames. SES from the so-called DPR arrived only at 17.00.

Water company workers successfully put out the fire at the pumping station, however Vasylivka village was also affected and some private houses were also reportedly damaged. An area of five hectares was reported as destroyed by flames.

This incident once again highlights the actions of Voda Donbasa water workers once again stepped in to safeguard critical water supplies, putting themselves in danger in the process. In the view of the WASH cluster such danger to water workers is unacceptable and civilian workers should not need to step in, in a dangerous situation, when emergency services could have helped.

This morning, 17th September, in a second incident, heavy machine gun fire was repeated near the same pumping station. This finished at 1300.

The 1st LPS supplies water to 1.1 million people five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, both in Government Controlled Areas (GCA) and in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA).

The WASH cluster would like to express sincere thanks to some key actors, including OSCE, who attempted facilitate ceasefires, extremely rapidly, to reduce the impact of yesterday’s incident.