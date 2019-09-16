16 Sep 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 218 - 16/09/2019

from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
MAIN PUMPING STATION SHELLED

On Sunday 15th September 2019, in the evening between 5.45 pm to 7.00 pm, there was shelling very close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (LPS1 of SDWW). During the incident two workers ran for cover in the onsite bomb shelter. Fortunately, after checking the area LPS1, this morning, Voda Donbasa did not identify new damage there.

This is the 40th incident around this pumping station since the beginning of 2019, compared with 16 Incident with this facility in total during the whole of 2018.

The last time the pumping station was shelled in early July.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GC, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA_. Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403); Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform partners about any additional information or needs.

