WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 217 - 16/09/2019

SHELLING NEAR DONETSK FILTER STATION

Voda Donbasa informed WASH Cluster about shelling very close to Donetsk Filter station (DFS) which started at 14:20 and finished at 15:20 on Friday 13 th September 2019. During the incident, both day and night shift workers (28 people) were in the bomb shelter. Day shift workers were able to leave the filter station as normal, at around 3.30 pm, thanks also to OSCE liaison team facilitating a ceasefire. The filter station continues to function today (Monday 16th September).

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates