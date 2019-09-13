WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 216 - 13/09/2019

SHELLING NEAR DONETSK FILTER STATION

Voda Donbasa informed WASH Cluster about another shelling very close to Donetsk Filter station (DFS) started at 17:45 and finished at 18:10 on 12th September 2019. During the incident, night shift workers (8 people) were inside the facility but decided it was too risky to run outside to take cover in the bomb shelter.

This is the second shelling incident which has affected the Donetsk Filter Station in September, and the sixteenth time the DFS has been affected in 2019, to date. Voda Donbasa fear for the future running of the filter station, which may cease to work altogether due to repeated damage or due to workers refusing to work there.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates