WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 215 - 06/09/2019

SHELLING CLOSE TO DONETSK FILTER STATION

Shelling very close to Donetsk Filter station started at 17:00 and finished at 18:00 on 6th September 2019. During this time the night shift of around 10 people took cover in the onsite bomb shelter. Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (2018 figures from Voda Donbasa). The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.