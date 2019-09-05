WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 213 - 04/09/2019

GOLMOVSKIY WASTWATER TREATMENT PLANT SHELLED AGAIN

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that during the morning of September 4th (from 08:00 am to 9:00 am) the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Golmovskiy town was again in the vicinity of shelling.

The shift of the WWTP, consists of nine workers, and they took cover in the bomb shelter during the incident. Fortunately, there was no damages or injuries, however this is the second incident at this facility since the start of September.

As of today, 4 th September 2019 Golmovskiy WWTP continues to operate in normal mode, receiving and treating waste water from 7800 people.

WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and provide updates if necessary.