WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 211 - 08/08/2019

REPAIR CREW UNDER THE SMALL-ARMS FIRE. WATER SUPPLY CUT OFF IN TWO SETTLEMENTS

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of the shooting incident that affected two small settlements in Donetska oblast. Today, 8th August, at 13:27 VD crew had to leave the area close to the Line of Contact during repair works with the pipeline 900 mm due to the small-arms fire nearby. The Window of Silence was disrupted. Fortunately, no one injured.

However, VD staff could not finish planned repairs works: rehabilitate two parts of pipe with leakages and replacement of the valve. All works were planned in advance and not related directly to the conflict damages.

As a result, two settlements affected by water cut off with total population 3,300 people on both side of the Line of Contact: Verkniotoretske from GCA side (around 3000 people) and Vasylivka from NGCA side (around 300 people).Both settlements received water from Donetsk Filter Station.

Actions required for providing Window of Silence (WoS) for timely repair works and resuming water supply to Verkniotoretske and Vasylivka.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (2018 figures from Voda Donbasa).

Note that another water infrastructure is not damaged. Donetsk Filter Station continues the operation in normal mode.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE SMM. WASH Cluster will inform partners of any updates.