01 Aug 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 210 - 01/08/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (745.01 KB)

POPASNA TOWN PARTIALLY CUT FROM WATER DUE TO SHELLING

Yesterday, 31 July 2019, Popasnyanskyi Vodokanal (PVK) identified a pipeline most likely damaged by shell explosion: according to PVK, around 8 pm on 30 July shelling was heard in that area. As a result, around half of Popasna town is cut off from the centralized water supply. The estimated number of affected people is over 8,000 people, of the total population of 20,000.

Today, 1 st August a PVK repair crew is planning to replace the damaged five meters part of the cast iron pipeline and fully restart water supply to the city.

Popasna city is served by the Popasnyanskyi Vodokanal, one of the main water companies in Luhansk oblast on the Government Controlled Area (GCA) side. The company supplies water to both GCA and Non Government Controlled Areas (NGCA). All other PVK facilities are in operation.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with PVK and oblast administration and will inform partners of any updates.

