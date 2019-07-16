WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 209 - 15/07/2019

DONETSK FILTER STATION SHELLED TWICE PLUS SMALL-ARMS FIRE

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of two incidents which affected Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday 13-14 July 2019. Firstly, there was small arms fire very close to DFS, which started at 09:30 pm. One hour later shelling started at the same location (at 10.35 pm) lasting for one hour.

The next day, Sunday 14th July there was again shelling so close to the Donetsk Filter Station, that staff of the filter station took cover in the onsite bomb shelter starting at 05.45 am and finishing at 06.30.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to settlements on both sides of the line of contact: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (2018 figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.