WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 208 - 08/07/2019

PUMPING STATION FOR 1.1 MILLION SHELLED THIRD TIME IN ONE WEEK

On Friday 5 th July 2019, in the evening between 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm, there was shelling close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way. During the incident night shift workers on duty ran for cover in the onsite bomb shelter.

This was the third shelling of the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way during the week: see WASH Incident Report #207 and WASH Incident Report # 205. Fortunately, no injuries and no damages.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GC, except for Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA_. Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403); Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs.