WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 188 - 05/05/2019

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH cluster that staff of the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) were forced to take cover from shelling on three separate occasions at the end of last week and over the weekend:

Firstly, from 7.30 pm to 8.00 pm on Thursday 2nd May 2019

Secondly from 2.30 pm to 2.50 pm on Friday 3rd May 2019

Thirdly from 6.00 am to 6.20 am on Saturday 4th May 2019

No damage was reported, from within the grounds of the Filter Station, however both incidents emphasize the need for civilian workers and infrastructure to be avoided by all combatants, especially as there is a quantity of liquid chlorine gas stored at the DFS, used in the treatment of drinking water. Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (2018 figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.