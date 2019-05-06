06 May 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 188 - 05/05/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 05 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (542.12 KB)

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH cluster that staff of the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) were forced to take cover from shelling on three separate occasions at the end of last week and over the weekend:

  • Firstly, from 7.30 pm to 8.00 pm on Thursday 2nd May 2019

  • Secondly from 2.30 pm to 2.50 pm on Friday 3rd May 2019

  • Thirdly from 6.00 am to 6.20 am on Saturday 4th May 2019

No damage was reported, from within the grounds of the Filter Station, however both incidents emphasize the need for civilian workers and infrastructure to be avoided by all combatants, especially as there is a quantity of liquid chlorine gas stored at the DFS, used in the treatment of drinking water. Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (2018 figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.