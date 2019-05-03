WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 187 - 02/05/2019

SHELLING NEAR DONETSK FILTER STATION

Shelling very near Donetsk Filter station started at 12:01 pm and finished at 13:30 pm on 2 nd May 2019. During this time the day shift of around 30-40 people were in the onsite bomb shelter according to engineers at Voda Donbasa water company. Although no major physical damage was recorded, reportedly explosions were close enough to shake down pieces of plaster from the ceilings of some rooms.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (2018 figures from Voda Donbasa).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with VD and will inform partners of any updates.