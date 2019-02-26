WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 170 - 21/02/2019

SHELLING DAMAGE OF THE SIVERSKYI DONETS DONBASS CHANNEL

On 21st February 2019, in the late evening Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of a new shelling incident affecting the Siverskyi Donets-Donbass channel (SDD), which supplies raw water to filter stations supplying around 3.15 million people. Last week VD identified two new holes and two new cracks in the SDD channel walls. Smaller holes were repaired during the inspection, meanwhile cracks are planned to be repaired after receiving approval for repair work. An application for a Window of Silence are being submitted on Monday 25th February 2019.

This is serious case, as the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas (SDD) channel is the main source of water for Donetsk oblast, taking water from the Sievierskyi Donets river and delivering it to the whole area (more than 850,000 people in Government Controlled Areas, GCA and 2,300,000 in Non-Government Controlled Areas, NGCA). Downstream water is sent to all major cities (Donetsk, Horlivka, Volnovakha, Dokuchaievsk, Pokrovsk and Mariupol) and many smaller cities.