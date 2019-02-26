26 Feb 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 170 - 21/02/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (513.91 KB)

SHELLING DAMAGE OF THE SIVERSKYI DONETS DONBASS CHANNEL

On 21st February 2019, in the late evening Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of a new shelling incident affecting the Siverskyi Donets-Donbass channel (SDD), which supplies raw water to filter stations supplying around 3.15 million people. Last week VD identified two new holes and two new cracks in the SDD channel walls. Smaller holes were repaired during the inspection, meanwhile cracks are planned to be repaired after receiving approval for repair work. An application for a Window of Silence are being submitted on Monday 25th February 2019.

This is serious case, as the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas (SDD) channel is the main source of water for Donetsk oblast, taking water from the Sievierskyi Donets river and delivering it to the whole area (more than 850,000 people in Government Controlled Areas, GCA and 2,300,000 in Non-Government Controlled Areas, NGCA). Downstream water is sent to all major cities (Donetsk, Horlivka, Volnovakha, Dokuchaievsk, Pokrovsk and Mariupol) and many smaller cities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.