WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 169 - 12/02/2019

UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
KEY PUMPING STATION UNDER SHELLING AND SHOOTING

Today (12th February 2019 between 14.10 and 14.45 Kiev time), the 1 st Lift Pumping Station the South Donbas Water Way (PS of SDWW) was under shelling and shooting according to Voda Donbasa water company, which provides clean water to 3.8 million people in the conflict affected area of eastern Ukraine. Workers head shell strikes as well as small arms fire.

During the incident, the two workers present at the Pumping Station took cover in the on-site bomb shelter, however they will not be able to check the grounds of the facility for craters until tomorrow morning. Note that there were only 2 workers present, instead of the 16 normally required for full operation and maintenance, because there have already been 6 previous incidents involving this location in 2019: the pumping station is currently running with a skeleton staff, normally reserved for the night-time operating mode.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people on both sides of the line of contact: Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA (378,000 people served by Donetsk Filter Station), but also people served by Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,000 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,000 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people), including Mariupol City.

This is a critical situation, as it’s the seventh time in the first 7 weeks of 2019 that staff of the 1 st Lift Pumping Station have been under fire, with three staff of the same facility already injured.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will provide technically accurate updates as and when possible.

