WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 167 - 07/02/2019

KEY PUMPING STATION SHELLED FOR THE FOUTH TIME IN 2019

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster, that on, 7 th February 2019 (at 14.00 Kiev time), the 1st Lift Pumping Station the South Donbas Water Way (PS of SDWW) was under shelling. Three explosions by unknown weaponry were observed in the air directly over the area of the Pumping Station.

During the incident, 16 people were in the basement of the PS. During 2018, the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbass water Way was under shelled 16 times, jeopardizing the work of the entire downstream system and the lives of employees working there. It is noteworthy that this is already the fourth time that this civilian infrastructure has been shelled in 2019.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly in GCA, except Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA: Donetsk Filter Station (378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform about any additional information or needs.