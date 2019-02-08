WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 166 - 06/02/2019

PETROVSKA PUMPING STATION STOPPED DUE TO PIPLELINE FAILURE

Wash Cluster received information, that Petrovska Pumping Station (PS) was stopped on, 6th February at 13.00 (Kiev time) as a result, water supplying to Luhansk city was stopped due to massive leakages in the pipeline, which crosses the line of contact. According to PVK, assessments showed that there is no significant leakage on the Government Controlled Area (GCA). of Luhanska Oblast Luhanskvoda is calling for a Window of Silence (WoS) in order to make assessment to the main water pipeline in “no-man’s land” and in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA), after which repairs can be planned.

Petrovskyi well field belongs to the Popasnyanskyi Vodokanal, one of the main water companies in Luhansk oblast. Petrovskyi well field serves two settlements in GCA, Artema and Nyznhoteple, and several settlements in NGCA, mainly Luhansk city. The well field supplies from 15% to 20% of the needs of Luhansk city (according to Luhanskvoda, the water company from the NGCA side) however; the city now also copes by using alternative sources.

The most affected settlements are villages on the NGCA side, north of Luhansk city, which will now need alternative supply: Obozne, Pryvitne, Stukalova Balka and Metallist (total population around 5, 000 people according to pre-conflict data) and part of Luhansk city. Luhanskvoda normally tries to pump water in reverse (northwards from Luhansk City) towards small settlements, during repair periods, but unfortunately, due to technical reasons, not all settlements can receive water in such mode.

The WASH Cluster will continue monitoring the water situation in the affected region.