30 Jan 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 165 - 29/01/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 29 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (599.33 KB)

KEY PUMPING STATION HIT BY SMALL ARMS FIRE

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster, that on 29th January 2019 (between 10.30 – 10.55 am Ukraine time), the 1 st Lift Pumping Station the South Donbas Water Way (SDWW) was affected by small arms fire. At the time staff heard gun fire from multiple angles. The entrance to the administration building at the pumping station was damaged by a “large calibre bullet”.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in GCA, except Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA: Donetska Filter Sstation (378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will inform parters about any additional information or needs.

