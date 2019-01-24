WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 164 - 23/01/2019

Last night (22nd to 23rd January 2019) the 1st Lift Pumping Station (LPS) of the South Donbas Water Way was shelled. The night shift workers (normally 2-3 people) took cover in the on-site bomb shelter for much of the night. In the morning staff identified four new craters within the territory of the pumping station and two additional just beyond the fence of the pumping station.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in Government Controlled Areas (GCA), but including part of Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non-Government Controlled Area (NGCA). As such it is an extremely critical asset (see the attached Incident report).

According to Voda Donbasa there was no damage to infrastructure and no injuries. Note that this contradicts some media reports which claimed that chlorination equipment and a power source/accumulator were damaged by the shelling - however the shelled location is a pumping station with no chlorination equipment or chlorine on site, and in fact no water treatment of any sort is provided at the shelled pumping station. Therefore reports of “no damage” make more sense from a technical perspective.

