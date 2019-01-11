11 Jan 2019

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 163 - 10/01/2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 10 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (585.52 KB)

THREE WATER WORKERS INJURED

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster, that today, 10th January 2019, at 11:40 am three workers of Voda Donbasa water company were attacked while clearing snow on the small road to the First Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbass Water Way, north of Kruta Balka village. Suspected grenade launcher fire left one worker badly injured and two with less serious injuries including concussion. All three were taken to Yasinuvata hospital immediately, however the vehicle they used for transport was left destroyed by fire, blocked the road for some time after the incident.

1st Lift Pumping Station of South Donbas Water Way pumping station supplies water to 1.2 million people, in Donetsk city, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Dokuchaievsk, and other smaller settlements. 68% live in government controlled areas. Voda Donbasa water company, which employs the injured workers delivers clean water to more than 3.5 million people in the conflict affected area. Today the water company will bravely operate the pumping station, and the nearby Donetsk Filter Station, however everyone is in a state of shock. WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE, and will inform all actors about any additional information or needs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.