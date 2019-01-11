WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 163 - 10/01/2019

THREE WATER WORKERS INJURED

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster, that today, 10th January 2019, at 11:40 am three workers of Voda Donbasa water company were attacked while clearing snow on the small road to the First Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbass Water Way, north of Kruta Balka village. Suspected grenade launcher fire left one worker badly injured and two with less serious injuries including concussion. All three were taken to Yasinuvata hospital immediately, however the vehicle they used for transport was left destroyed by fire, blocked the road for some time after the incident.

1st Lift Pumping Station of South Donbas Water Way pumping station supplies water to 1.2 million people, in Donetsk city, Mariupol, Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Dokuchaievsk, and other smaller settlements. 68% live in government controlled areas. Voda Donbasa water company, which employs the injured workers delivers clean water to more than 3.5 million people in the conflict affected area. Today the water company will bravely operate the pumping station, and the nearby Donetsk Filter Station, however everyone is in a state of shock. WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE, and will inform all actors about any additional information or needs.