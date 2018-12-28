28 Dec 2018

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 162 - 27/12/2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 27 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (529.32 KB)

PETROVSKYI PUMPS STOPPED DUE TO PIPELINE FAILURE

On the early morning of 27th December 2018, Popasnyanskyi Vodokanal (PVK) stopped pumping water from Petrovskyi well field to Luhansk city due to massive leakages in the pipeline, which crosses the line of contact. According to PVK, assessments showed that there is no significant leakage on the Government Controlled Area (GCA) side of the line. Luhanskvoda is calling for a Window of Silence (WoS) in order to make assessment to the main water pipeline in no-man’s land and in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA), after which repairs can be planned.

Petrovskyi well field belongs to the Popasnyanskyi Vodokanal, the main bulk water supplier to NGCA Luhansk oblast via several water systems, as well as some GCA areas. Petrovskyi well field serves two settlements in GCA, Artema and Nyznhoteple, and several settlements in NGCA, mainly Luhansk city. The well field supplies 15% to 20% of the needs of Luhansk city (according to Luhanskvoda, the water company from the NGCA side) however; the city now copes by using alternative sources.

The most affected settlements are villages on the NGCA side, north of Luhansk city, which will now need alternative supplies: Obozne, Pryvitne, Stukalova Balka and Metallist (total population around 5, 000 people according to pre-conflict data). Luhanskvoda normally tries to pump water in reverse (northwards from Luhansk City) towards small settlements, during repair periods.

The WASH Cluster will continue monitoring the water situation in the affected region.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.