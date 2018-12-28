WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 162 - 27/12/2018

PETROVSKYI PUMPS STOPPED DUE TO PIPELINE FAILURE

On the early morning of 27th December 2018, Popasnyanskyi Vodokanal (PVK) stopped pumping water from Petrovskyi well field to Luhansk city due to massive leakages in the pipeline, which crosses the line of contact. According to PVK, assessments showed that there is no significant leakage on the Government Controlled Area (GCA) side of the line. Luhanskvoda is calling for a Window of Silence (WoS) in order to make assessment to the main water pipeline in no-man’s land and in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA), after which repairs can be planned.

Petrovskyi well field belongs to the Popasnyanskyi Vodokanal, the main bulk water supplier to NGCA Luhansk oblast via several water systems, as well as some GCA areas. Petrovskyi well field serves two settlements in GCA, Artema and Nyznhoteple, and several settlements in NGCA, mainly Luhansk city. The well field supplies 15% to 20% of the needs of Luhansk city (according to Luhanskvoda, the water company from the NGCA side) however; the city now copes by using alternative sources.

The most affected settlements are villages on the NGCA side, north of Luhansk city, which will now need alternative supplies: Obozne, Pryvitne, Stukalova Balka and Metallist (total population around 5, 000 people according to pre-conflict data). Luhanskvoda normally tries to pump water in reverse (northwards from Luhansk City) towards small settlements, during repair periods.

The WASH Cluster will continue monitoring the water situation in the affected region.