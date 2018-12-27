27 Dec 2018

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 161 - 26/12/2018

from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
SHELLING NEAR KEY PUMPING STATION OF DONETSK OBLAST

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that shelling extremely close to the 1st Lift Pumping Station (LPS) of South Donbas Water Way (SDWW), happened last night (on 25-26 December 2018). According to the VD water company, which supplies more than 3.5 million people with water in conflict affected Donetsk oblast in Eastern Ukraine, staff identified shell-damaged window of the pumping station in the morning, after leaving the bomb shelter this morning. Fortunately, there is no injuries and other damages.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1,1 million people, mainly in GCA, except Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NGCA: Donetska Filter Sstation (378, 983 people), Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska Filter Station (89,241 people); Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa, and other actors and will report updates.
WASH Incident Report No.161 Date: 26/12/2018

Location: Yasynuvata rajon (Donetsk NGCA), Prepared by: Stas Dymkovskyy and Volodymyr Kalinin, WASH Cluster IMOs

