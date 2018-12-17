WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 160 - 17/12/2018

DRINKING WATER TO TORETSK STOPPED DUE TO LEAK IN PIPE CROSSING LINE OF CONTACT

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that during the night of Sunday 16th to Monday 17th of December, at 10.30 pm, due to new leaks in the main water pipeline from Horlivka Filter station #2 (in Donetsk Oblast Non-Government Controlled Areas - NGCA) to Toretsk city (Government Controlled Area - GCA), Voda Donbasa made the decision to close off water in the pipeline at 11.30 pm.

Pivdenne, and Zalizne (along the route of the pipeline) are also without water, as well as Pivnichne.

The pipe was sending around 1900 m3/hour of water, but apparently only 300 m3/hour was arriving in Toretsk, indicating a huge water leakage. The amount of treated water supplied from Horlivka Filter Station #2 to Toretsk and other settlements is normally 34,000 m3/day.

Horlivka Filter station #2 supplies water to 191,131 people, of whom 45,049 people (according to Voda Donbasa) are currently without water and therefore centralized heating will also soon be affected.

WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and partner organizations, and will keep partners informed about any specific needs.