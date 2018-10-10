WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 150 - 09/10/2018 Location: Yasynuvata rajon (Donetsk NGCA)

1st LIFT PUMPING STATION of SOUTH DONBAS WATER WAY SHELLED – DAMAGED PIPE

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that 1 st Lift Pumping Station of South Donbas Water Way was shelled on the morning of 9 th October, about 8.00am. Staff of the station hid in the on site bomb shelter, however before taking cover they saw projectiles hitting a main pipe with diameter 1400 mm with high pressure water emerging from the damaged area “like a fountain”.

The 1st Lift Pumping Station Pumping supplies water to five filter stations (FS), providing clean water to more than 1,200,000 people on both sides of the line of contact, including Mariupol, Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Donetsk city, Dokuchaievsk and smaller places like Yasne and Olenivka.

It supplies Krasnoarmiiska Filter Station (267,403 people); Velykoanadolska FS (89,241 people); and Starokrymska Filter Stations №1 and №2 (470,436 people). Supply to those four Filter Stations will be stopped to make additional pipeline repairs as soon as possible, however Donetsk Filter Station will be able to keep going as it has a separate pump and supply main.

Note, that the Pumping Station was relaunched only on Sunday evening (October 7th) after 4-5 days of stoppages to permit repair works on one of the major pipes near Avdiivka city, supplying Mariupol and Volnovakha. VD has requested a Window of Silence to fix the latest damage on 15th October.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and OSCE and will report any updates.