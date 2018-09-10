WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 148 - 06/09/2018 Location:Yasynuvata rajon (Donetsk NGCA),

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that yesterday (06 September) Donetska Filter station (DFS) was de-energized at 5:20 pm. Preliminary reason was damaged Power Line (PL), 35 kV due to the heavy wind.

This morning electricity company REK (former DTEK on NGCA side), after all de-mining works, started to assess PLs and identified place of damage near Yasynuvata. According to REK, this damage can be fix during a day, but another problem happened with transformer, which locates at DFS area – it has some malfunction after yesterday’s incident. REK is trying to organize access to broken transformer for identifying the problem tomorrow. For this type of work, REK needs to bring their mobile electrical laboratory to DFS. Apparently, it might take some time for agreeing window of silence.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Verkhniotoretske and western areas of Donetsk city. It officially provides water in total to 378,983 people (2018 figures from Voda Donbasa). At this time, smaller settlements near the contact line are cut from clean water. Avdiivka is also without water from DFS since yesterday, but there is a city water reservoir containing 4,000 m3 of water (sufficient for 3-4 days when rationed) which can be pumped to the town as it has a separate power line. As for Donetsk, four districts, which normally receive water from DFS (Kyibishevskyi, Kirovskyi, Petrovskyi and Leninskyi) were switched to Verkhniokalmiuska FS, however, deficit of water for these districts is 20-25 %, which means that top floors of multi storey buildings might experience lack of water due to the low pressure. Note, that backup supply is not believed sustainable in the long run.

WASH Cluster is in touch with VD and will inform partners of any updates.