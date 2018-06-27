27 Jun 2018

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 140 - 26/06/2018

from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
DOKUCHAIEVSK VODOKANAL SHELLED AGAIN

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of an incident in Dokuchaievsk yesterday, 25th June. At around 8 pm there was shelling in the area of Dokuchaievsk Vodokanal (local water authority) administrative building.

Fortunately, no one injured and no damages. Usually, there is a duty person for dispatching operation present in the building 24/7. However this incident follows earlier shelling on 12th June 2018 when a staff member was unfortunately injured, performing her duties, and therefore is of concern.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will provide further updates.

