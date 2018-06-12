12 Jun 2018

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 138 - 12/06/2018

from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
DOKUCHAIEVSK VODOKANAL OFFICES SHELLED – STAFF INJURED

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that an incident in Dokuchaievsk, at 11:55 am the administrative building of Dokuchaievsk Vodokanal, (Lenina Street 61), was hit by shellfire reportedly from a BMP1 (a small tank).
One female senior staff member of the Vodakanal was injured multiple times by shrapnel and shards of glass, while working in her office. The director of Dokuchaievsk Vodocanal immediately transferred the staff member to the local hospital where she is now receiving treatment.
The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will provide updates.

