06 Jun 2018

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 136 - 05/06/2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (544.39 KB)

COMPOUND OF THE DONETSK FILTER STATION WAS SHELLED AGAIN

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that Donetsk Filter station (DFS) was under shelling during the night of (4th to 5th June), until 4:30 am. During this time staff were in the bomb shelter. On 5th June staff of the DFS identified several new strikes to the area of the filter station itself. Firstly near the horizontal settling tanks, secondly before entering the administrative building, wooden sheet covering windows was damaged and thirdly near the main entrance windows were also damaged. This is 21st incident at DFS since the start of 2018.

The Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) supplies clean water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Mineralne, Yakovlivka, Verkhniotoretske, part of Yasynuvata and western areas of Donetsk city, and it officially provides water in total to 345,309 people (December 2016 figures from Voda Donbasa).

On this occasion the same night shift (9 people) of DFS spent two days and two nights on duty experiencing shelling both nights – firstly as reported in WASH Incident Report No135 and this second night of shelling (4th – 5th June). The shift could not be changed on 4th June at all and could only be relieved at 11:30 am on 5th June, as dangerous conditions (shooting/explosions) near demining brigades and OSCE patrols made it impossible for the teams to move.

The WASH Cluster is continuously in touch with VD and will inform partners about any needs and updates.

