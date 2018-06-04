WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 135 - 04/06/2018

Today Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster that Donetsk Filter station (DFS) was under shelling at the night (3 rd to 4th June), until 4:00 am. Staff of the filter station assessed part of the compound of the DFS and reported two hits near administration and household complex, and one near the garages (three hits in total). Shrapnel also damaged glazing of main entrance building.

At this time, the management of VD is considering carefully how to continue the operation of DFS given the terrible conditions faced during the last month: from 17th April to 17th May the WASH Cluster recorded 8 incidents near the DFS, and also problems recently with shift changeovers.

The Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) supplies clean water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Mineralne, Yakovlivka, Verkhniotoretske, part of Yasynuvata and western areas of Donetsk city, and it officially provides water in total to 345,309 people (December 2016 figures from Voda Donbasa).

WASH Cluster is continuously in touch with VD and will inform partners about any needs and updates.