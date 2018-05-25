WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 134 - 24/05/2018

SHELLING OF HORLIVKA WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

The WASH Cluster was informed, that yesterday, 23rd May 2018 at around 1.20 pm the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Horlivka was shelled. One projectile fell in the area of the WWTP, luckily not causing any damage or injuries.

Wastewater treatment plants near the front line treat the sewage from cities such as Horlivka, returning treated effluent (virtually fresh water) into the river systems. If damaged or stopped then then untreated sewage would enter the environment with potential danger to Public Health.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will report any further updates or needs.