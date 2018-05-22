22 May 2018

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 133 - 21/05/2018

from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
POWER LINES CUT NEAR SDD CHANNEL - 3rd LIFT PUMP STATION

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of two incidents which happened on 21st May 2018.

Firstly, at 7:05 am a 10 KV Power Line which supplies electricity to Water Pumping Station (WPS) “Prikanalnaya” was damaged. The WPS continue to operate in normal mode after immediate switching to a back-up power line.

Secondly, at around 10 am, another power line (35 kV), which supplies electricity to pumping station “Mayorskaya”, was damaged and also switched to a backup power line.

The two pumping stations, “Mayorskaya” and “Prikanalnaya”, are smaller components of the 3rd Lift Pumping Station of Sieverskyi Donets-Donbas (SDD) channel, which is the main source of water for Donetsk oblast, taking water from the Sievierskyi Donets river and delivering it to the whole area. Downstream of the 3rd lift SDD water is sent to all the major cities (Donetsk, Horlivka, Volnovakha, Dokuchaievsk, Pokrovsk and Mariupol) an many smaller cities. Around 3.25 million people rely on the pumping station (December 2016 figure).

While the two power lines had no effect in this case the damage highlights the vulnerability of the water infrastructure at this location, and the very real risks damage to this pumping station would represent.

