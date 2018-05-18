WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 132 - 18/05/2018

POWER LINES CUT BY SHELLING NEAR CRITICAL PUMPING STATION

The WASH Cluster was informed that on Monday, 17th May 2018, around 7 pm two powerlines supplying the 3rd Lift pumping station of the Sievierskyi Donets Donbas (SDD) channel were cut by shelling. According to Voda Donbasa (VD), water company one was repaired by DTEK, fairly quickly (within 45 minutes) however one power line is still damaged. As of 18th May the 3rd Lift pumping station has the next situation with power supply (there are four power lines in total):

Two powerlines (110 kV) are not damaged and in operation.

One powerline (35 kV) was cut off but now is in operation again.

One powerline (35kV) is damaged and still not in operation.

As damaged powerlines are located in the no man’s land, there is a need of security guarantees from both sides to implement repairs under a Window of Silence. DTEK (owner of those powerlines) is planned to submit the request to the Ukrainian office of JCCC.

Due to the power cut, two pump motors and protection for the pumps were also damaged due to the changes in voltage. At this time VD are using reserve pumps while the others are being repaired. The 3rd lift pumping station of SDD channel continues operate in normal mode and there was no interruption in water supply.

The Sievierskyi Donets -Donbas (SDD) channel is the main source of water for Donetsk oblast, taking water from the Sievierskyi Donets river and delivering it to the whole area. Downstream of the 3rd lift SDD water is sent to all the major cities (Donetsk, Horlivka, Volnavakha, Dokuchaievsk, Pokrovsk and Mariupol) and many smaller cities. Around 3.25 million people rely on the pumping station (December 2016 figure).