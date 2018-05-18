WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 131 - 18/05/2018

DONETSK FILTER STATION SHELLED: STOPPED DUE TO DAMAGE

The WASH Cluster was informed of shelling affecting Donetsk Filter Station from 8 pm and continuing until late night. At 9 pm on 17th May, the DFS was hit by shellfire and stopped working. Workers employed by Voda Donbasa water company identified at least two hits, one of which damaged the switch gear near the reagents building. Two transformer are damaged, one of which is now leaking oil. Those electrical problems, have stopped the filter station.

This morning 18th May 2018, VD is trying to organize both the evacuation of the night shift team (usually 9-10 people) with OSCE support and to receive access to the area, to technically assess the electrical problem properly. This is 8th incident affecting DFS since 17th April.

DFS supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Mineralne, Yakovlivka, Verkhniotoretske, part of Yasynuvata and western areas of Donetsk city, and it officially provides water in total to 345,309 people (December 2016 figures from Voda Donbasa). At the moment smaller settlements near the contact line are cut, however depending on how much treated water was in the clean water tank at DFS Avdiivka will stop receiving water from DFS within a few days (water flows there slowly by gravity when the pumps are stopped) and will need to rely on its small backup reservoir.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with VD and will inform partners about any needs and updates, and will coordinate any additional need for water trucking.