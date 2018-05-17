WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 130 - 17/05/2018

SHELLING NEAR GOLMOVSKYI AND NOVOLUHANSKYI WASTEWATER PLANTS – BOTH DEENERGIZED

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of two incidents at Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTP).

The first happened during the night from Wednesday 16th to Thursday, 17th May, when staff of the Golmovskyi WWTP heard heavy shelling and staff of the WWTP took covered in a bomb shelter, where they are staying during a morning. There is no information yet about the damages, however the WWTP was deenergized, during the incident (cut from electricity) by the shelling. Golmovskyi WWTP serves the settlement with total pre-conflict population 7,800 people.

A second incident happened near Novoluhanskyi WWTP this morning, 17th May at 6:40 am when shelling de-energized a second WWTP. Novoluhanskyi WWTP serves the settlement with total pre-conflict population 3,830 people.

The Management of VD are also considering the option of stopping the clean water pumping station at Novoluhansk and evacuating staff as it seems unsafe to work.

Without electricity, operation of the Wastewater Treatment is impossible, and in the event of stoppage untreated wastewater from more than 11,000 people would be released into the environment, representing a danger to public health.