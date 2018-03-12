WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 116 - 12/03/2018

PERSONNEL CARRIER (TRUCK) FOR DONETSK FILTER STATION FIRED UPON

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that a Truck used for shift changes (a personnel carrier, GAZ-53) was fired upon, on its way to Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) today (12th March 2018, 7am) with small arms. The radiator was damaged, and it was fortunate that staff were injured, however currently the 12 staff plus driver, who were in the vehicle are in a state of shock. OSCE are now helping to coordinate the shift change.

This is the second incident in early March when a civilian vehicle, with Voda Donbasa’s Logo clearly displayed, was fired upon (See also Incident Reports No.114). The management and staff of Voda Donbasa extremely alarmed by this trend.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Mineralne, Yakovlivka, Verkhniotoretske, part of Yasynuvata and western areas of Donetsk city, and it officially provides water in total to 345,309 people (December 2016 figures from Voda Donbasa).