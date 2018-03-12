12 Mar 2018

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 116 - 12/03/2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (540.78 KB)

PERSONNEL CARRIER (TRUCK) FOR DONETSK FILTER STATION FIRED UPON

Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster that a Truck used for shift changes (a personnel carrier, GAZ-53) was fired upon, on its way to Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) today (12th March 2018, 7am) with small arms. The radiator was damaged, and it was fortunate that staff were injured, however currently the 12 staff plus driver, who were in the vehicle are in a state of shock. OSCE are now helping to coordinate the shift change.

This is the second incident in early March when a civilian vehicle, with Voda Donbasa’s Logo clearly displayed, was fired upon (See also Incident Reports No.114). The management and staff of Voda Donbasa extremely alarmed by this trend.
Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Mineralne, Yakovlivka, Verkhniotoretske, part of Yasynuvata and western areas of Donetsk city, and it officially provides water in total to 345,309 people (December 2016 figures from Voda Donbasa).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.