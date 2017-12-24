24 Dec 2017

WASH Cluster Incident Report No. 104 - 22/12/2017

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 22 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (528.01 KB)

Location: Yasynuvata rajon (Donetsk NGCA)

DONETSK FILTER STATION SHELLED BEFORE CEASEFIRE

At 16:30 (Kiev time) on Friday 22nd December 2017 Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster about renewed shelling near DFS. Personnel of the filter station stopped chlorine supply with the aim of avoiding a catastrophe if any projectiles or fragments hit chlorine-gas pipework around the site. All employees retreated to the bomb shelter and there is no chance to evacuate staff, due to the dark and absence of any guarantees of Window of Silence (WoS).

The most recent incident was the third time in the last twenty-four hours, when DFS was under the shelling. Fortunately the first two incidents (December 21 from 14:00 – 15:00 and during the night of 21st / 22nd December 22) both incidents ended without damage to the filter station of staff injury.

WASH Cluster expressed deepest concern about the continued shelling of the Donetsk Filter station (DFS), to OSCE both in Donetsk and in Kiev, and shortly afterwards shelling thankfully ceased, with full water treatment also restarting.

DFS supplies water to the following settlements: Avdiivka, Kruta Balka, Vasylivka, Mineralne, Yakovlivka, Verkhniotoretske, part of Yasynuvata and western areas of Donetsk city, and it officially provides water in total to 345,309 people (December 2016 figures from Voda Donbasa).

