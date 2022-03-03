WASH Cluster Incident Report №299, 02/03/2022

ALL FILTER STATION IN MARIUPOL STOPPED, HEATING AFFECTED

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH Cluster that on 3 rd March 2022 there was shelling around 13.00 (Kyiv time), which damaged many Power Lines. Due to this electrical damage, Starokrymska Filter Stations #1 and #2 were stopped, as well as all water pumping stations. Workers of the Filter Stations made a conscious decision to switch off chlorine gas pipelines on site in order to avoid potential environmental disaster, and health risks from any accidental release of Chlorine gas, which is highly toxic.

As a result, all residents of Mariupol city, Sartana and Staryi Krym are without water now. According to Voda Donbasa this includes around 470,000 people. All of them are without water. Reportedly water stoppages have also stopped town heating systems from functioning. This affects people who are also already suffering from internet outages, and dysfunctional mobile phone networks.

This incident follows damages, the previous day, on 1st March, when damage to Power Lines, affected clean water pumping stations within the city of Mariupol, which had already cut the water supply to some parts of the city.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates and of humanitarian needs.