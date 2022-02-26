WASH Cluster Incident Report №298, 23/02/2022

PUMPING STATION IS DE-ENERGIZED. POPASNA AND ZOLOTE SETTLEMENTS WITHOUT WATER SUPPLY

Today, 23 February 2022, Popasnianskyi vodokanal (PVK) informed the WASH Cluster that at 00:15 Karbonit pumping station has been de-energized due to the damaged powerlines by shelling. As a result, water supply has been cut to Popasna town and Zolote in Luhansk GCA. LEO (regional electricity grid system operator) requires a Window of Silence for assessing the damage and restore power supply.

According to PVK estimated data, the total number of affected people without water supply is around 30,000 people (Popasna – 20,000 people and Zolote – 10,000 people). The WASH Cluster will monitor the situation and activate water trucking activities in case of need.

Updates on previous Incident report #296 for Luhansk GCA and NGCA:

The water supply has been restarted in Scshastia and Stanytsya-Luhanska on 22 February 2022 thanks to repaired powerlines.

WASH Cluster is in touch with municipalities and clarifying needs for repairs. Reminder: damaged boreholes in Scshastia and some other equipment.

The damaged pipeline (1200 mm in diameter) from Western Filter Station to NGCA. PVK requires Window of Silence for repair works since 21 February 2022. According to PVK, the pipe has been damaged by the shelling. For now, the water supply is still stopped to NGCA.

The most affected settlement is Pervomaisk with the estimated population is around 40,000 people. NGO “People in need” has activated water trucking on NGCA side.

The WASH Cluster calls sides to respect the International Humanitarian Law, ensure safety for staff and access for repair critical water infrastructure.