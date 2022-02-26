WASH Cluster Incident Report №297, 23/02/2022

Main pipeline to Donetsk city shelled and non-functional

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH Cluster that on 21st February 2022 two main water pipelines were damaged in Donetsk city. These two pipelines are part of the Northern Water Unit of Voda Donbasa system and supply water to Donetsk city.

Because of this incident, 5 rajons receive now reduced amount of water (they currently receive an estimated 30 to 50 % of the original supply)

Together with the de-mining brigades, VD repair team were in the field on 22nd February, while shelling started again. Repair brigades identified a hole in one pipeline and second projectile did damage a pipe, however, it did not explode and allocated inside after hitting.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.