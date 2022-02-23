WASH Cluster Incident Report №296, 21/02/2022

WATER CUT OFF IN LUHANSK OBLAST DUE TO THE MILITARY ACTIONS

Today, 21st of February 2022, two incidents have been identified, having impact on water supply in Luhansk GCA and NGCA:

The first incident is related to electricity. Shelling in Scshastia town, at around 1pm on the 21st February, damaged all powerlines from Luhansk Thermal Power Generation Station. As a result, key municipal services were cut off in the whole town, affecting around 8,000 people: water supply, heating supply, and electricity. According to the department of municipal services of Luhansk oblast, the local borehole has been damaged, as well as the heating pipeline. The local municipal company will evaluate the condition and inform about exact needs - once the security situation allows to do so. One more town has been affected by this electricity cut: in Stanytsya-Luhansk, due to this electricity cut, the water supply has stopped. The information has been confirmed by Popasnianskyi vodokanal (PVK). Estimated number of affected people is 18,000 people. The second incident happened in the area around Zolote. PVK informed the WASH Cluster that, at 2 pm today (21st February), a large leakage has been identified (unknown exact location) along the pipeline (1,200 mm diameter) from Western Filter Station to NGCA. The volume of supplied water has suddenly dropped from 1,300 to 500 m3/h, which has indicated the existence of the leakage. PVK did not have access to further evaluate the condition of the pipe which supplies to NGCA. At the same time, settlements on GCA side still receive water.

The most affected settlement is Pervomaisk, with the estimated population of around 40,000 people. This town has not current water supply, and will require active water trucking. While other cities on NGCA like Alchevsk and Kadiivka are anticipated to have water supply by schedule (by accessing alternative sources of water pumping) with some water trucking support.

The WASH Cluster has activated the water trucking working group and closely in touch with local authorities and water companies.