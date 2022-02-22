WASH Cluster Incident Report №295, 21/02/2022

DONETSK FILTER STATION SHELLED AND DE-ENERGIZED

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH Cluster that today, on 21st February 2022 due to reasons related to shelling in the area, the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) was de-energized. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages from the incident.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to around 380,000 people living on both sides of the line of contact. Donetsk city (NGCA) has been switched to Verkniokalmiuska Filter station in order to secure water supply -several rajons of the city will experience low water pressure. However, settlements on GCA (Avdiivka) are getting now supply from small reservoirs, with a capacity of 3-4 days (around 4,000m3), by schedule. Once reservoirs empty, water trucking needs are anticipated.

Electricity company from NGCA side will assess the technical details of the situation, in order to fix it. The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.