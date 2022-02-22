WASH Cluster Incident Report №294, 21/02/2022

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster about an incident affecting water infrastructure on Saturday, 19th February. It has occurred near the First Lift Pumping Station (1st LPS) of the South Donbas Waterway. In the morning of Saturday 19th, two transformers were damaged by shelling and stopped. These transformers cannot be repaired, and technical alternatives are being considered.

As a result, the operation of the main water source in the south of Donetsk region have been affected: starting from Wednesday, 23rd February, almost 90,000 people who received water from Velyko-Anadolska Filter Stations are expected to depend on water trucking in Volnovakha rajon. This population is currently getting water from reservoirs but with a limited capacity for just a few days. Cities like Mariupol are similarly shifting to water from reservoirs, which have larger capacity (several months). Pokrovsk is shifting to water from reservoir of untreated water (affecting around 150,000 people).

Immediate needs in terms of access to water in Volnovakha/Nikolskiy rajon are being coordinated with WASH partners/stakeholders and local authorities.

In addition, Voda Donbasa informed the WASH Cluster about damages to the power line, which supplies electricity to Sewage Pumping Station (SPS) in Novoluhanske. The SPS was stopped on Saturday, at 18.15 and 3,800 people (pre-conflict data from Voda Donbasa) in Novoluhanske can be at environment risk of water pollution.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa water company and OSCE SMM and will inform partners of updates or any needs for assistance.