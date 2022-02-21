WASH Cluster Incident Report №293, 18/02/2022

Water company Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster of shelling very close to the 3rd Lift Pumping Station that provide water to 3.1 million people on both sides of the Line of Contact (LoC) in Eastern Ukraine, with a smaller pumping station depowered due to damaged power lines.

At around 16.45 pm (Kyiv time) on Thursday 17th February 2022 a 35 kV powerline was damaged by heavy shelling, near Mayorsk settlement. As a result, the booster pumping station “Mayorsk” (PS “Mayorsk”), which is located within the compound of the larger 3rd Lift Pumping Station of Siverskyi Donets Donbas channel (3rd LPS), was deenergized. The booster pumping is used during low-flow conditions and to refill the huge pipes, should larger pumps need to be restarted. Fortunately, the larger 3rd LPS of the SDD channel is still operating as normal. This incident doesn’t have any direct impact on affected population in terms of access to water, however, a clear indicate risks for water supply scheme for the whole region.

The damaged 35 kV powerline is located at the relatively same area along the ‘no man’s land’ from GCA side and critical for supplying electricity to the Siverskyi Donets Donbas (SDD) channel. If the 110 kV power lines are damaged, the SDD channel will be stopped and the whole Donetsk region will experience water shortages on both sides of the Line of Contact. Prior to 2016 PS “Mayorsk” had a back-up power line. Unfortunately, since 2016 the back-up powerline has been unusable. PS “Mayorsk” has relied on a single power line since then. Those powerlines belong to private electricity company DTEK, but ongoing shelling in that area doesn’t allow repair brigades to start repair works.

This incident is an example of the extreme vulnerability of the water systems crossing into and out of NGCA areas, upon which millions of people rely for domestic water supply and watering of vegetable gardens in the warm season.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with VD and will inform partners of any updates.