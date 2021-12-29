WASH Cluster Incident Report №292, 25/12/2021

MAJOR LEAK IN TREATED WATER PIPELINE CROSSING LINE OF CONTACT.

On the morning of 25th December, Horlivka Filter station #2 (FS#2), in the Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA) had experienced a voltage drop for approximately 5 minutes, after that, Toretsk city on Government-Controlled Areas (GCA) reported that treated water reaching the city arrived in a very small volume. Voda Donbasa (VD), who runs water infrastructure on both sides of the Line of Contact, repaired three identified leakages from the NGCA side on December 27th, but it does not change the situation. VD specialists think that the major leakage in the main water pipeline from FS #2 to Toretsk city is in a “no man’s land” assumably due to the water hummer after re-launched of the pumps at FS#2. VD require access for identifying the exact location of leakage and assessing the pipe condition. On 27th December VD sent a request for a Window of Silence (WoS), which is not agreed yet.

The pipe passes through the settlements Pivdenne, and Zalizne before Toretsk. The volume of treated water is normally 33,000 m3/day supplied by the damaged pipe from Horlivka Filter Station #2 to Toretsk and other settlements but currently Toretsk receives only up to 7,200 m3/day. Officially Horlivka Filter station #2 supplies water to more than 45,000 people in GCA areas (according to Voda Donbasa figures), via the damaged pipe. People in Toretsk and nearby settlements receive water supply by schedule and might experience pressure issues on top floors.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform about any specific needs after the assessment of the area by Voda Donbasa.