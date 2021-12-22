WASH Cluster Incident Report №291, 17/12/2021

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH Cluster that, on Friday 17th December 2021, at approximately at 14:20 (Kyiv time), there were explosions very nearby to a repair brigade of the water company, which supplies clean water to around 3.8 million people in conflict-affected eastern Ukraine. Explosions were reportedly caused by grenades from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). The brigade, comprising six people, was working on small repairs to a water pipeline (diameter 400 mm), from Horlivska Filter Station #1, supplying treated water to Holmivskyi settlement.

The water company brigade continued to work despite the risks. Fortunately, nobody was injured, and workers were able to complete their work. However, this incident highlights that civilian workers are still facing unreasonable risks to their safety, after nearly eight years of conflict.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any additional needs or updates.