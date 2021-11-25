WASH Cluster Incident Report №290, 24/11/2021

WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT SHELLED AND DAMAGED:

The WASH Cluster has confirmed, with Voda Donbasa water company, that in the evening of 24th November 2021, at approximately at 16:05 (Kyiv time), there was shelling of the Dokuchaievsk Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) located in Yasne settlement, which is near the Line of Contact (LoC), near Dokuchaievsk. The roof of compressor building was damaged by a direct hit by a shell round.

As the shelling happened in the evening, there was night shift, on duty, consisting of 2 people. Fortunately, the staff were not injured and the WWTP was able to continue its operation, in normal mode, without stoppages.

The WWTP in Yasne serves over 25,000 people living in Dokuchaievsk city. In the case of stoppages, untreated sewage would be released into the environment, with the obvious risks to public health, and wildlife, in the area.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform all partners of any additional needs or updates.