WASH Cluster Incident Report №288, 26/10/2021

DECENTRALIZED WATER SYSTEM SHELLED AND STOPPED

Voda Donbassa water company, (VD) which operates on both sides of the line of contact in eastern Ukraine, supplying water to 3.8 million people, informed the WASH Cluster of shelling which damaged water supplies on Tuesday, 26th November 2021, near Boikivske (formerly known as Telmanove), in the NonGovernment Controlled Area (NGCA). Shelling in the area started from the early morning, with explosions initially noted between 2.30 am to 4.00 am. Later, from 2.40 pm till 3.50 pm VD also reported explosions which were unacceptably close to the administrative building of the water company, and open media sources reported that one shell hit the territory of VD office in Boikivske (297 Lenina str.), however this report is being checked.

After 4pm shelling continued in the general area and, as a result, between 4 pm and 5 pm a 300 mm diameter pipeline, which supplies water from Samsonove pumping station to Boikivske (where it is estimated that up to 2500 people live), Petrivske (60 people), Zaporozhets (180 people) and Lukove (450 people) was damaged, rendering it inoperable. Currently, over 3000 people living near Boikivske are left without water supply.

Due to the intense fighting in this area, Voda Donbasa was highly skeptical about whether they can receive a requested Window of Silence (WoS) on 27th October, to complete repairs.

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbassa water company and will inform partners of any updates and whether any rapid response is needed.