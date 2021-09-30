WASH Cluster Incident Report №287, 30/09/2021

MAIN PUMPING STATION SHELLED

The largest water company in Donetsk oblast alerted the WASH Cluster of very heavy shelling today, Thursday 30 th September, in close proximity to the First Lift Pumping Station (1st LPS) of the South Donbas Waterway, which is the key water pipeline for the southern part of Donetsk Oblast. Shelling started at 4.00 am, and at that point the two night shift workers were forced to take cover in the on site bomb shelter. Workers heard multiple explosions, four of which were very close to the territory of the pumping station.

As yet there is no information about what damage may have resulted, as staff are still in the bomb shelter and will only check the area and infrastructure when it is safe to do so. Day shift workers, who normally arrive at 9.00 am were unable replace the night shift (as of 10.30 am) as they are understandably frightened.

The 1st LPS, and the South Donbass Waterway, supply raw water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people.

Cities such as Mariupol, Volnovakha, Pokrovsk and Dobropilia in Government Controlled Areas (GCA), but also to Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA) depend on pumps there, with no significant alternative water sources. The Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (officially supplying 378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403 people); Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and the two Starokrymska Filter Stations, №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa water company and will inform partners about updates or any other needs.