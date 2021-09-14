WASH Cluster Incident Report №286, 13/09/2021

Voda Donbasa (VD) informed the WASH Cluster about shelling on Monday 13th September, near the First Lift Pumping Station (1st LPS) of the South Donbas Waterway. Between 6:15 pm and 6:30 pm, the two night shift water workers, who took cover in the onsite bomb shelter, counted 24 separate explosions, very close to the territory of the 1st LPS.

There is no information yet about damages, as staff were still in the bomb shelter were unable to check for damage until the morning.

The 1st LPS supplies water to five filter stations, between them providing clean water to more than 1.1 million people, mainly to cities such as Mariupol, Volnovakha, Pokrovsk and Dobropilia in Government Controlled Areas (GCA), but also to Donetsk city, Yasynuvata, Dokuchaievsk, Yasne and Olenivka in NonGovernment Controlled Areas (NGCA). The five Filter Stations supplied include Donetska Filter Station (378, 983 people), Karlivska (old name – Krasnoarmiiska, 267,403); Velyko-Anadolska (89,241 people); and the two Starokrymska Filter Stations, №1 and №2 (470,436 people).

The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa water company and will inform partners about updates or any other needs