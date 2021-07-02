WASH Cluster Incident Report №284, 01/07/2021

SHELLING AND SMALL-ARMS FIRE NEAR THE DONETSK FILTER STATION

Voda Donbasa water company informed the WASH Cluster that today, on 1 st July 2021, there was small-arms fire and shelling very close to the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS), which started at 5:40 am and finished at 9:50 am. The incident started small-arms fire but after approximately one hour shelling also started.

Water workers decided to close chlorine pipes and switch off chlorine usage due to the high risk of damage of a pipeline, which would result in the release of highly toxic chlorine gas into the environment. Workers were also forced to take cover in the onsite bomb shelter, where they remained for the next four hours.

Fortunately, in the end, there were no injuries or physical damages to the infrastructure from the incident.

This is the first WASH Incident in the second half of 2021.

Donetsk Filter Station supplies water to around 380,000 people living on both sides of the line of contact. The WASH Cluster is in touch with Voda Donbasa and will inform partners of any updates.